Shares of power-plant operators fell as traders rotated back into economically cyclical sectors from defensive, evergreen areas such as utilities.

Scana Corp. said it will absorb some of the construction costs from its failed nuclear plant project and roll back rates for South Carolina utility customers.

November 16, 2017 16:50 ET (21:50 GMT)