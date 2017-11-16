On Our Radar

US Oil Futures Regain Some Momentum in Asian Trading

By Biman Mukherji Features Dow Jones Newswires

U.S. oil futures ticked higher in Asian trading Friday while the global Brent benchmark continued to pull back after both hit fresh two-week lows Thursday.

--December light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently up 0.3% at $55.29 a barrel in the Globex training session. January Brent fell 0.3% to $61.19.

--A spread of around $6 between the benchmark has helped the global benchmark underperform West Texas Intermediate, but range-bound trading should continue ahead of the month-end Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meeting. There, this year's production-cap deal is expected to be extended again.

November 16, 2017 23:47 ET (04:47 GMT)