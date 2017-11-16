Stocks Regain Ground After Losing Streak

Continue Reading Below

Soaring Wal-Mart shares and the passage of a tax-overhaul bill in the House helped U.S. stock indexes log their biggest gains since September.

Trump Is Expected to Name OMB Director Interim Head of Consumer Regulator

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney is expected to be tapped by the White House to serve as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau when the agency's current head, Richard Cordray, resigns from his post later in November.

Senate Approves Joseph Otting for Top Banking Role

The Senate approved Joseph Otting as the comptroller of the currency, filling one of the remaining positions on the Trump administration's financial team.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Ken Phelan to Become Acting Director at OFR

Ken Phelan, who was appointed chief risk officer of the Treasury Department in 2014, has been tapped to serve as acting director at the Office of Financial Research, sources said.

Bond Investors' Suit Claims Dealers Colluded on Treasurys Prices

Some of the largest bond trading firms on Wall Street boosted profits by colluding to set prices at auctions of government debt, according to an amended complaint to a lawsuit filed by a group of investors.

Investors Holding Venezuela Default Protection Get $1 Billion Payday

Investors who hold insurance-like derivatives against a Venezuelan default will receive a payout of more than $1 billion following a financial industry panel ruling, the latest sign that Wall Street is bracing for a messy debt restructuring.

Norway Considers Pulling Its $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Out of Oil Stocks

Norway's sovereign wealth fund said it may stop buying oil and gas stocks, a move that would deprive the energy sector of investment from a $1 trillion asset manager.

Fed's Williams: Time For Central Bankers to Weigh New Policy Toolkit

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams called again on Thursday for policy makers to rethink how they conduct monetary policy in a changed economic and financial landscape.

Mester Says Fed Should Reassess Its Inflation Target

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said now is a good time for the U.S. central bank to reassess how it sets its policy goals, joining other officials in calling on the Fed to rethink its 2% inflation target.

Fed's Kaplan 'Actively Considering' Support for Rate Increase

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Thursday he is "actively considering" supporting an increase in short-term interest rates at coming U.S. central bank policy meetings.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2017 19:15 ET (00:15 GMT)