Get Into the Zone: 9 Ways to Hit Your Productivity Sweet Spot

Ah, the elusive "zone" – that psychic space in which you operate effortlessly at peak productivity. If only you could enter it on demand, anytime, anywhere – you'd become a legendary A player at your company.

You may not be able to get into the zone through sheer force of will alone, but there are a few steps you can take to promote an environment more conducive to your zone. That's according to a new infographic from online personal lenders NetCredit, which outlines nine things you can do today to bring yourself closer to the zone. Check it out below: