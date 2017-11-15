Republican Sen. Ron Johnson Opposes GOP Senate Tax Package
Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, said he opposes the Senate GOP tax package, saying it unfairly benefits corporations more than other types of businesses. His position could undermine the Senate's efforts to pass a tax plan by early December.
CFPB Head Cordray to Step Down, Paving Way for Change at Watchdog
Richard Cordray, the first head of a consumer regulator created after the financial crisis, plans to leave at the end of November, ending a tumultuous six-year tenure and paving the way for President Donald Trump to restructure the agency.
Stocks, Commodities Fall Further as Investors Dial Back on Risk
Stocks and commodities extended declines as investors dialed back on riskier assets.
Fed's Rosengren Says Data Favors a December Rate Increase
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said the economy's expected path means the U.S. central bank will need to keep raising rates and will likely need to act again next month.
Fed's Brainard Sees Widening Gulf in Economic Fortunes in Cities vs. Small Towns
Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said Wednesday that wide disparities remain between the economic fortunes of people in big cities and those in small towns despite the economy's improvements overall.
South Korean, Canadian Banks Agree on Currency Swap
The central banks of South Korea and Canada have agreed on a currency swap deal to help each other strengthen a buffer against any external shocks from global financial markets.
U.S. Retail Sales Rose 0.2% in October
American consumers modestly increased their spending in October, a sign households moderated after a hurricane-related bump the prior month.
Russia Offers Venezuela Debt Relief
Russia threw a lifeline to Venezuela on Wednesday, restructuring the more than $3 billion it is owed by its economically and politically troubled South American ally.
Oil Drops as U.S. Inventories Build Up
Oil prices fell on Wednesday, as inventory data showed an increase in crude stockpiles and growing U.S. production.
How a New Inflation Measure Would Raise Taxes on the Middle Class
Tucked into Republicans' tax overhaul bill is a technical tweak to how inflation is measured. It is designed to hold down the deficit, but over time it becomes a tax increase that hits many middle-class households who start out as the plan's beneficiaries, Greg Ip writes.
