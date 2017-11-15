U.S. Consumer Prices Edged Up in October

U.S. consumer prices rose only slightly in October, showing stubbornly soft inflation is persisting.

U.S. Retail Sales Rise 0.2% in October

American consumers modestly increased their spending in October, a sign households moderated after a hurricane-related bump the prior month.

Stocks Led Lower by Drop in Crude Prices

Stocks around the world extended losses, with markets in Europe and Asia hit by a deepening rout in commodity prices and a weaker dollar.

BOE Official Says Brexit May Not Bring Lower Interest Rates

A senior Bank of England official warned investors not to assume the U.K.'s looming departure from the European Union will inevitably mean lower interest rates.

Oil Pulls Back on Weaker Demand, Rising U.S. Stocks

Oil prices fell on the back of bearish data showing a rise in U.S. crude supplies and a weaker global demand outlook.

Also at Play in Oil Rebound: American Wildcatters Show Restraint

Oil traders and analysts have traced the market's recovery to signs of tighter supply and a return of geopolitical tensions. But many are also pointing to rising confidence that U.S. shale producers won't endlessly ramp up production.

Eurozone Trade Surplus Hits Record

The eurozone recorded the largest trade surplus in its existence during September as exports of goods continued to rise.

Japanese Bank Switches U.S. Regulators in Middle of Investigation

Japan's biggest bank sidestepped state supervision of a New York branch in the middle of a state investigation into the bank's safeguards meant to ensure clients weren't evading U.S. sanctions, according to a state regulator's letter reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

ECB Will Focus on Interest Rate Announcement, Says Praet

The European Central Bank will increasingly focus its communications on the timing of an interest-rate increase rather than on its giant bond-buying program, a top ECB official said.

