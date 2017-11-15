Stocks Led Lower by Drop in Crude Price

Stocks around the world extended losses, hit by a deepening rout in commodity prices and a weaker dollar.

Oil Pulls Back on Weaker Demand, Rising U.S. Stocks

Oil prices fell on the back of bearish data showing a rise in U.S. crude supplies and a weaker global demand outlook.

Eurozone Trade Surplus Hits Record

The eurozone recorded the largest trade surplus in its existence during September as exports of goods continued to rise.

ECB Will Focus on Interest Rate Announcement, Says Praet

The European Central Bank will increasingly focus its communications on the timing of an interest-rate increase rather than on its giant bond-buying program, a top ECB official said.

Fed's Evans Says His Anxiety Over Low Inflation Is Growing

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago leader Charles Evans expressed concern Wednesday that persistently weak inflation in the U.S. may be a more enduring force than central bankers now recognize.

White House Weighs Former Pimco CEO El-Erian for Fed Vice Chairman

The White House is considering economist Mohamed El-Erian as one of several candidates to potentially to serve as the Federal Reserve's vice chairman.

Pence Presses CEOs to Help Sell Tax Overhaul

Vice President Mike Pence said he believes that Republicans will secure the votes to pass a tax overhaul that is now making its way through Congress, whatever the outcome of the volatile senate race in Alabama.

Critics Hit GOP Tax Plan for Small Businesses, Partnerships, Developers

Lawmakers and tax lawyers are raising doubts about a crucial piece of the Senate tax plan that would affect small businesses, partnerships and real-estate developers.

Default in Venezuela: What's Next

Venezuela has been falling behind on debt payments in its prolonged economic crisis. The country has said it wants to restructure its remaining debt, but observers say Venezuela's debt crisis could be one of the most complicated in history.

BOE's Cunliffe Says He Voted Against Rate Rise on Weak Wage Growth

Jon Cunliffe, deputy governor for financial stability at the Bank of England, said he voted against the U.K. central bank's November interest-rate increase because of weak wage growth.

November 15, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)