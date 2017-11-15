CFPB Head Cordray to Step Down, Paving Way for Change at Watchdog

Continue Reading Below

Richard Cordray, the first head of a consumer regulator created after the financial crisis, plans to leave at the end of November, ending a tumultuous six-year tenure and paving the way for President Donald Trump to restructure the agency.

New Deutsche Bank Investor Cerberus Doubles Down on German Lenders

U.S. private-equity firm Cerberus Capital Management on Wednesday disclosed a 3% stake in Deutsche Bank AG, deepening its bets on European banks and the German economy.

Intelligence Firm Used By Harvey Weinstein Resurfaces In Toronto Suit

West Face Capital Inc. filed a motion with an Ontario court seeking an order to stop Israeli intelligence firm Black Cube from continuing alleged attempts to covertly obtain confidential information from the Toronto firm's former and current employees.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson Opposes GOP Senate Tax Package

Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, said he opposes the Senate GOP tax package, saying it unfairly benefits corporations more than other types of businesses. His position could undermine the Senate's efforts to pass a tax plan by early December.

Switching U.S. Regulators Upends Probe Into Japan's Biggest Bank

Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ sidestepped state supervision of a New York branch in the middle of a state investigation into the bank's safeguards meant to ensure clients weren't evading U.S. sanctions, according to a state regulator's letter reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Russia Offers Venezuela Debt Relief

Russia threw a lifeline to Venezuela on Wednesday, restructuring the more than $3 billion it is owed by its economically and politically troubled South American ally.

Home Capital Posts Lower Profit as Loan Growth Struggles

Canadian mortgage lender Home Capital had trouble shaking off the effects of a run on its deposits earlier this year, paying a premium to entice depositors amid lower-than-expected loan growth during its third quarter.

Intercontinental Exchange Shuffles Leadership

The exchange and clearing house operator shuffles it senior leadership ranks as it seeks new growth opportunities.

Jack Dorsey's Square Cozies Up to Bitcoin

Square is allowing a "small number" of users of Square Cash, its mobile money-transfer service, to buy bitcoin directly from its smartphone app.

How Not to Handle Activist Investors: A Lesson From London

The London Stock Exchange Group and its chairman, Donald Brydon, seem to be writing a case study in how not to deal with an activist.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2017 16:15 ET (21:15 GMT)