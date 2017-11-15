Airbus, Boeing Seal More Than $75 Billion in Orders

Airbus and Boeing secured more than $75 billion in single-aisle plane commitments, demonstrating unrelenting appetite for their most popular planes from discount carriers as the airlines lock in deals to support growth for years to come.

Carlyle Eyes Varo Energy IPO Valuing It at Around $2 Billion

Varo Energy's owners, including U.S. private equity giant Carlyle Group and commodities trader Vitol Group, are eyeing an initial public offering next year that could value the European oil refiner around $2 billion, said people familiar with the matter.

Cardinal Health Pulls Back From China

The U.S. pharmaceutical company, which has taken a hit from falling generic-drug prices, is unloading its distribution operations as Beijing tightens oversight of the industry.

SandRidge Energy Nears Deal to Buy Bonanza Creek Energy

SandRidge Energy Inc. is nearing an agreement to buy Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. for about $750 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

Retail Chain Forever 21 Warns of Data Breach

Forever 21 Inc. said Tuesday that unauthorized users may have gained access to its payment systems, potentially exposing the credit-card information of customers who shopped in some of the fashion retailer's stores.

GE Shares Have a Second Bad Day

General Electric Co. shares tumbled 5.9% on Tuesday, causing the conglomerate to lose its crown as the biggest U.S. industrial company as Wall Street digests a turnaround plan announced Monday.

Wells Fargo Trims Small-Business Card-Processing Unit

Wells Fargo laid off about 50 employees as it continues to restructure its credit-card processing business geared toward small-business customers, a bank spokeswoman said.

Women's Apparel Retailer Fashion to Figure Seeks Bankruptcy Protection

Plus size women's apparel chain Fashion to Figure has become the latest retailer to seek bankruptcy protection with plans to sell itself to a pair of liquidators.

Argentine Online Retailer MercadoLibre in Tax Dispute

The founder of MercadoLibre Inc., one of Latin America's leading online retail service giants, said the company might consider moving its headquarters from Argentina after finding itself at the center of a dispute with the country's tax agency.

U.S. Court Recognizes Takata's Japanese Restructuring

A U.S. bankruptcy judge Tuesday granted formal recognition to Takata Corp.'s Japanese court restructuring proceeding, a step forward for the company as it works to address massive damage claims tied to defective air-bag parts.

