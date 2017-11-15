Industrials Fall on Tax Legislation Fears -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies fell on fears that tax legislation will stall in Congress.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R., Wis.) said he opposes the Senate version of the tax bill, saying it unfairly benefits corporations over other types of businesses.

Airbus and Boeing secured more than $75 billion in single-aisle plane commitments Wednesday during the Dubai Air Show, demonstrating an unrelenting appetite for their most popular planes from discount carriers as the airlines lock in deals to support growth for years to come. Airbus said U.S. airline investors Indigo Partners ordered about 430 jets for use in budget airlines the firm invests in world-wide.

Caterpillar group president Rob Charter said the heavy machinery maker's factory closures and mass layoffs in recent years wouldn't affect plans for a ramp-up in production.

