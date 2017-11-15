CapitaLand Buys a Residential Site in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City for US$38.9 Million

CapitaLand Ltd. (C31.SG) has acquired a residential site in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh city for US$38.9 million, as the Singapore real-estate developer seeks to boost its portfolio in the southeast Asian country.

CapitaLand said Thursday the site will be developed into a 870-unit residential development with a retail component at a total cost of US$177 million. The latest acquisition, which expands CapitaLand's portfolio to 11 residential developments in Vietnam, comes amid strong home sales growth for CapitaLand in Vietnam this year, it said.

