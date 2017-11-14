WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Nov 14

THE CLASS OF 1994, VENEZUELA'S GOLDEN GENERATION, IS FLEEING THE COUNTRY

Raised during a time of prosperity to become doctors and lawyers and engineers, alumni from an elite Caracas high school are abandoning their homeland. They are among the two million who have left after the Hugo Chávez revolution ushered in economic collapse and a crackdown on democracy.

MANILA EASES PATH FOR BEIJING AT ASIAN SUMMIT

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte concluded an annual meeting of Southeast Asian nations with warm words for China-the neighboring power whose territorial claims have galvanized opposition from some of the region's smaller nations.

MAY'S BREXIT STRATEGY SCRUTINIZED AS U.K. LAWMAKERS BEGIN DEBATE

Prime Minister Theresa May faces the first of a series of legislative tests that will measure her ability to preside over a Parliament divided on her leadership and her vision for Britain's exit from the European Union.

U.S. FIGHT AGAINST ISLAMIST TERROR MOVES TO AIRWAVES

The U.S. government is testing new strategies to counter Islamic State propaganda in Central Asia, a fertile recruiting ground for militant groups and birthplace of the suspect who attacked New York last month.

TOP CENTRAL BANKERS DEFEND STIMULUS EFFORTS

The leaders of four major central banks defended their sweeping stimulus policies and discussed how words themselves have become a vital tool to guide advanced economies out of the financial-crisis era.

THREE UCLA BASKETBALL PLAYERS LEAVE CHINA

Three UCLA basketball players who had been under police investigation for a week in China flew back home late Tuesday, hours after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had requested assistance on their behalf from his counterpart Xi Jinping.

40 ROUNDS OF GUNFIRE: A NORTH KOREAN DEFECTOR'S DASH TO FREEDOM

As U.S. and South Korean troops watched, North Korean soldiers unleashed a hail of gunfire as they tried to stop the first defection since 2007 by a North Korean at the truce village where the two Koreas stand face to face.

LEBANESE TAKE LATEST CRISIS IN STRIDE

Lebanon's prime minister has resigned. His powerful patron, Saudi Arabia, has vowed to turn up the heat on the small Middle Eastern country. The Lebanese paramilitary group Hezbollah has accused the kingdom of warmongering. But Lebanese are treating soaring tensions as another bump in the country's turbulent history.

