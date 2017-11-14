Top Central Bankers Defend Stimulus Efforts

The leaders of four major central banks defended their sweeping stimulus policies and discussed how words themselves have become a vital tool to guide advanced economies out of the financial-crisis era.

Stocks Decline as Commodities Slump

U.S. stocks broadly fell, led by declines among energy and materials companies. The S&P 500 was down 0.6%.

High-Yield Canary Isn't Singing About Markets Doom

An autumn pullback in the junk-bond market is centered in the telecommunications sector, where fierce competition for users is pressuring the finances of many large debt issuers.

Manufacturing Picks Up While Waiting for Trump's Policy Promises

American manufacturing has improved during the year since Donald Trump's election, despite a lack of promised policy changes aimed at lifting the sector's fortunes.

May's Brexit Strategy Scrutinized as U.K. Lawmakers Begin Debate

Prime Minister Theresa May faces the first of a series of legislative tests that will measure her ability to preside over a Parliament divided on her leadership and her vision for Britain's exit from the European Union.

U.S. Producer Prices Rose in October

The producer-price index increased 0.4% in October from a month earlier, the Labor Department said. When excluding the more volatile food and energy parts of the measure, so-called core prices were also up 0.4% in October.

Small-Business Optimism Index Rises in October

Optimism among U.S. small-business owners inched up in October, according to a report Tuesday, as more owners said they expect better sales in the months ahead and believe it is a good time to expand their operations.

With a Tweak, Earnings Look Even Better

Take away the losses that insurers suffered from hurricanes and earthquakes, and S&P 500 earnings grew at a double-digit rate in the third quarter.

German, Italian Growth Add Fuel to Eurozone Recovery

The German and Italian economies moved up a gear in the third quarter, aided by an increase in demand for their exports, as the eurozone's $10 trillion economy remained on course for its strongest year since 2007.

Chinese Bond Rout Continues as 10-Year Yield Touches 4%

The 10-year government bond yield briefly hit a fresh three-year high of 4.01%, crossing a psychologically important level, before ending the day at 3.97%.

November 14, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)