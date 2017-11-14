With a Tweak, Earnings Look Even Better

Take away the losses that insurers suffered from hurricanes and earthquakes, and S&P 500 earnings grew at a double-digit rate in the third quarter.

Manufacturing Picks Up While Waiting for Trump's Policy Promises

American manufacturing has improved during the year since Donald Trump's election, despite a lack of promised policy changes aimed at lifting the sector's fortunes.

Small-Business Optimism Index Rises in October

Optimism among U.S. small-business owners inched up in October, according to a report Tuesday, as more owners said they expect better sales in the months ahead and believe it is a good time to expand their operations.

German, Italian Growth Add Fuel to Eurozone Recovery

The German and Italian economies moved up a gear in the third quarter, aided by an increase in demand for their exports, as the eurozone's $10 trillion economy remained on course for its strongest year since 2007.

U.K. Inflation Rate Holds at Five-Year High

The U.K.'s inflation rate remained unchanged at a five-year high in October but growth in raw-material prices slowed sharply, signaling that the impact of the pound's steep depreciation last year may be starting to wane.

ECB's Lautenschläger: No Automatic Action on Banks' Bad Loans

New European Central Bank guidance on nonperforming loans won't necessarily result in supervisory action, executive board member Sabine Lautenschläger said.

China's Indicators Point to Slowing Economy

With the Chinese leadership's 2017 growth target secure, the economy showed signs of slowing in October after Beijing dialed back stimulus efforts and closed northern factories around a big Communist Party meeting.

Europe Stocks Set for Sixth Straight Session of Declines

European stocks were on track for a sixth consecutive session of declines, while weaker commodity prices and disappointing Chinese economic data weighed down bourses in Asia.

Oil-Price Recovery Threatened by Weak Demand, Says IEA

The International Energy Agency has lowered its global oil demand forecasts for this year and next, in contrast to OPEC, which has just raised them.

Talking Markets: Bond Buybacks in Vogue For European Companies

What do a U.K. retailer, a U.S. telecom, a Greek cement maker, a Swedish power company, a Swiss pharmaceutical and a French toll-road operator have in common? They recently engaged in euro and sterling bond buybacks.

