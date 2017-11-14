Why Mobile Payments Are Still So Hard for J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan has made numerous splashes to promote its mobile offerings, including a television spot featuring a ping-pong playing Serena Williams. But the payoff is yet to come.

Wall Street Fines Fall In Trump's First Year, Research Shows

Penalties levied by the Securities and Exchange Commission dropped to a four-year low during the latest fiscal year, showing how a more friendly tone from regulators and the transition of political power can yield relief for Wall Street.

French Insurer AXA Files for IPO of U.S. Unit

French insurance company AXA SA has filed preliminary documents for an initial public offering of its U.S. life-insurance operations.

New CFO as Bank of New York Mellon's CEO Makes Changes

The bank reshuffled its management Monday as a first step in new Chief Executive Charles Scharf's bid to put his stamp on the custody bank.

Credit Suisse to Pay $135 Million to Settle Allegations of Improper Foreign-Exchange Activity

Credit Suisse Group AG will pay a $135 million fine to settle allegations it broke New York banking law by improperly working with other global banks, trading ahead of client orders and additional conduct that hurt its customers.

State Street to Make Further Push for Board Gender Diversity

State Street Global Advisors will begin pushing big Japanese and Canadian companies to put more women on their boards, an extension of a shareholder campaign that started this year in the U.S., the U.K. and Australia.

Roark Capital Makes Offer to Buy Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings has received a takeover bid valued at more than $2.3 billion from private-equity firm Roark Capital Group, according to people familiar with the matter.

Republicans Work to Make Tax Bill Meet Senate Rules

Senate Finance Committee Republicans, gathering Monday to begin debate on a major tax overhaul, must make significant revisions to stay within rules preventing long-run budget deficits.

Calpers Takes Hard Look at 'Bigger and Fewer' Approach to Private Equity

More than two years ago, the California Public Employees' Retirement System said it was doling out bigger dollars to fewer investment managers to buy clout and fee breaks from Wall Street.

Number of Systemically Important Banks to Decline Under Senate Deal

Dozens of banks received the biggest signal yet that they may soon be freed from some of the most onerous rules put in place after the financial crisis, as lawmakers from both parties agreed to a plan that would enact sweeping changes to current law.

November 14, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)