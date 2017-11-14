CFTC Fines Norway's Statoil, Citing Market Manipulation

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Tuesday that it fined Norway's Statoil ASA $4 million for attempting to manipulate energy markets in 2011.

Oil Prices Slide Amid Clashing Demand Outlooks

Oil futures fell as the International Energy Agency lowered its forecast for demand, calling into question a key element of oil's recent rally.

Puerto Rico Utility Spurned Advice on Whitefish Deal

Puerto Rico's power company didn't follow its lawyers' advice when it agreed to a $300 million grid-construction contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings.

U.S. Crude-Oil Supplies Seen Decreasing in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to show a decrease of 1.4 million barrels. in data due Wednesday from the EIA. Gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 1.1 million barrels on average.

Oil-Price Recovery Threatened by Weak Demand, Says IEA

The International Energy Agency has lowered its global oil demand forecasts for this year and next, in contrast to OPEC, which has just raised them.

As Seadrill Foundered, Lawyers, Executives Profited

Battered offshore oil-and-gas contractor Seadrill paid bankruptcy professionals well over $100 million before it stepped through the door of a Texas court in September, seeking chapter 11 protection from creditors.

The Real 'War on Coal' Is in China

China's president Xi Jinping has made a commitment to a "better" - not just richer - life for Chinese citizens. That, combined with slowing industry in China, spells trouble for the dirtiest type of fuel.

Venezuelan Bonds at Standstill Following Default Determination

Venezuelan bonds, already trading at distressed levels, were at a near standstill Tuesday a day after a credit-rating firm declared the nation in default on missed interest payments.

Brazil's Petrobras Posts Profit

Brazilian state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, eked out a slim profit in the third quarter amid higher oil prices, though high interest expenses weighed on its bottom line.

Energy Sector's Goodwill Impairments Slump as Oil Prices Rebound

The amount and number of goodwill impairments recorded by the energy sector declined dramatically in 2016 as crude oil prices recovered from 12-year lows, according to a study by the Financial Executives Research Foundation and valuation firm Duff & Phelps LLC.

