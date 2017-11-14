Amazon to Sell Part of Its Cloud Business in China

Continue Reading Below

Amazon.com said it would sell computing equipment used for its cloud services in China to its local partner, Beijing Sinnet Technology.

Airbnb Aims to Placate Paris Regulators With Rental Cap

Airbnb will start automatically capping the number days a year that hosts can rent out dwellings in parts of central Paris, expanding its bid to placate regulators in the U.S. and Europe.

What a Combined Hasbro-Mattel Could Mean for Toys

A tie-up between Hasbro and Mattel would result in a toy company would have a significant impact on the sector and have great heft in certain toy categories like toy cars and dolls.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment Channels Launch $16-a-Month Bundle With No Sports

There's a new way to get about three dozen entertainment-oriented cable channels for $16 a month, so long as you can live without watching the big game.

Airbus, Emirates Face Off Over A380 Future

After stepping back from making a big expected order for Airbus's largest jet, the A380 super jumbo, Emirates ratcheted up the pressure on the plane maker, demanding it commit to making the unprofitable plane for at least another decade before it buys any more.

Target Earnings: What to Watch

Target Corp. is scheduled to report quarterly results before the market opens Wednesday, and investors can expect to hear more about the retailer's plans for the coming holiday period.

Vodafone Raises Guidance

Vodafone said it was raising its outlook for fiscal 2018, following a strong performance in the first half of the year.

Tesco Merger with Booker Provisionally Cleared

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority provisionally cleared a merger between Tesco and wholesaler Booker, noting that the two companies don't compete head-to-head in most of their activities.

Digital Pills That Talk to Your Doctor Are Here

U.S. authorities approved an antipsychotic pill that signals smartphones when it reaches the gut so doctors can track whether patients are taking their medication.

Russia-Backed Network RT Denies Kremlin Influence, Demurs on Ownership

The Kremlin-backed television network RT submitted foreign agent filings to the U.S. Department of Justice in which its U.S.-based general manager claimed not to know who owns the channel and said the network doesn't try to influence anyone's views.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)