India's Exports Fall in October

India's exports fell 1.1% from a year earlier to $23.1 billion in October, government data showed Tuesday.

This was the first time in 14 months that exports have declined and marked a significant turnaround from September's 25.7% increase.

Imports rose 7.6% to $37.12 billion, widening the trade deficit in October to $14.02 billion from $11.13 billion a year earlier.

The data would worry Indian policymakers as they try to counter criticism that disruptions caused by a new tax on goods and services have hurt businesses and pulled down economic growth to a three-year low.

November 14, 2017 07:22 ET (12:22 GMT)