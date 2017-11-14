India's Exports Fall in October

NEW DELHI – India's exports fell 1.1% from a year earlier to $23.1 billion in October, government data showed Tuesday.
Continue Reading Below
This was the first time in 14 months that exports have declined and marked a significant turnaround from September's 25.7% increase.
Imports rose 7.6% to $37.12 billion, widening the trade deficit in October to $14.02 billion from $11.13 billion a year earlier.
The data would worry Indian policymakers as they try to counter criticism that disruptions caused by a new tax on goods and services have hurt businesses and pulled down economic growth to a three-year low.
Write to Anant Vijay Kala at anant.kala@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
November 14, 2017 07:22 ET (12:22 GMT)