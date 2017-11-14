German Economic Sentiment Rises in November

German economic sentiment picked up further in November, indicating healthy economic growth in the next six months, the ZEW think tank said Tuesday.

Its measure of economic expectations rose to 18.7 points from 17.6 points in October, but fell short of economists' forecasts of 20.1 points. The roughly 200 financial analysts and investors polled by the ZEW were also more upbeat about the current economic situation.

Some economists have already started to revise their growth forecasts for Europe's largest economy following a set of better-than-expected gross domestic product data. Germany's Destatis statistics body said earlier Tuesday that German gross domestic product grew by 0.8% in the three months through September, or 3.3% in annualized terms.

Write to Nina Adam at nina.adam@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2017 05:42 ET (10:42 GMT)