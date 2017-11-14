DHL to Expand Hong Kong Hub

Deutsche Post AG'S (DPW.XE) logistics division DHL Express said on Tuesday that it will bolster throughput capacity at its hub in Central Asia as part of a 335-million-euro expansion ($390.4 million) with the Hong Kong airport authority.

DHL said that the expansion plan will enhance its material handling system at the Hong Kong hub and increase throughput capacity to 125,000 pieces of shipments per hour, up from the current figure of 75,000.

The expanded hub is expected to begin operations in the first quarter of 2022, according to the company.

