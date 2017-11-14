Correction to Mall Short Sellers Story

Short sellers of six of the seven U.S. mall real-estate investment trusts suffered declines in their positions totaling $291 million from Nov. 4 to Nov. 13, according to data from financial analytics firm S3 Partners. Through Nov. 3 of this year, they had been sitting on profits of $981 million on all seven mall REITs. "Mall Short Sellers Feel Some Pain" at 5:09 p.m. EST incorrectly stated that short sellers saw declines in their positions on all seven mall REITs .
November 14, 2017 21:49 ET (02:49 GMT)