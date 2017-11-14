Consumer Cos Flat After Mixed Earnings - Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies were more or less flat after a round of mixed earnings. Discounter TJX fell after it posted a decline in quarterly same-store sales for the first time in eight years. TJX report came as some of the companies thought to be immune to the ravages of online shopping competition are finally showing signs of pressure. Shares of home-improvement chain Home Depot ticked up after it reported earnings ahead of Wall Street targets, helped by the repair cycle in the wake of major hurricanes.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 14, 2017 16:15 ET (21:15 GMT)