China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Tuesday, November 14 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 639,590 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Nov-17 11,750 11,805 11,700 11,735 11,705 30 968 9,974

Jan-18 14,120 14,295 14,060 14,160 14,030 130 467,968 297,136

Mar-18 14,300 14,440 14,280 14,365 14,160 205 36 738

Apr-18 14,450 14,480 14,425 14,445 14,255 190 18 98

May-18 14,570 14,765 14,520 14,630 14,505 125 161,306 166,022

Jun-18 14,600 14,675 14,530 14,605 14,520 85 46 1,094

Jul-18 14,645 14,760 14,610 14,690 14,625 65 20 1,192

Aug-18 14,740 14,825 14,720 14,765 14,620 145 16 1,090

Sep-18 14,910 15,050 14,845 14,930 14,825 105 9,212 20,764

Oct-18 - - - 14,915 14,915 0 0 34

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

