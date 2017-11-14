China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, November 14 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 639,590 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Nov-17 11,750 11,805 11,700 11,735 11,705 30 968 9,974
Jan-18 14,120 14,295 14,060 14,160 14,030 130 467,968 297,136
Mar-18 14,300 14,440 14,280 14,365 14,160 205 36 738
Apr-18 14,450 14,480 14,425 14,445 14,255 190 18 98
May-18 14,570 14,765 14,520 14,630 14,505 125 161,306 166,022
Jun-18 14,600 14,675 14,530 14,605 14,520 85 46 1,094
Jul-18 14,645 14,760 14,610 14,690 14,625 65 20 1,192
Aug-18 14,740 14,825 14,720 14,765 14,620 145 16 1,090
Sep-18 14,910 15,050 14,845 14,930 14,825 105 9,212 20,764
Oct-18 - - - 14,915 14,915 0 0 34
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 14, 2017 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)