Canada Steps Up Fight Over U.S. Lumber Tariffs

Canada on Tuesday said it intends to escalate its legal fight against the U.S. Commerce Department's decision to slap tariffs of roughly 20% or more on Canadian lumber imports.

The Canadian government filed a notice to set up a dispute-resolution panel under the terms available through North American Free-Trade Agreement. These expert panels have the power to overturn or sustain tariffs imposed by the U.S., Canada or Mexico on goods from one of its Nafta partners.

The Trump administration wants to largely repeal the dispute-settlement system in talks to renegotiate Nafta, which restart later this week in Mexico.

A spokesman for Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said the U.S. decision to impose duties against Canadian lumber imports is "unfair, unwarranted and deeply troubling." He added Canada "will forcefully defend" its lumber industry, including through litigation.

An official from the U.S. Trade Representative's office wasn't immediately available for comment.

Before this month, U.S. and Canadian officials worked with industry representatives to come to an agreement to avoid the tariffs, first unveiled last April. The tariffs -- at a proposed 20% or more depending on the Canadian mill -- will take full effect if a U.S. trade body confirms the Canadian practices injured the U.S. industry. That decision is expected some time this month.

In 2016, the U.S. imported about $5 billion of Canadian softwood lumber, used mostly to build homes.

November 14, 2017 16:16 ET (21:16 GMT)