Aldi, Lidl Continue to Take Market Share From Local Grocery Chains -Kantar

German retailers Aldi and Lidl continue to take market share from the top four U.K. grocery chains, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons, a survey from Kantar Worldpanel showed Tuesday.

Aldi's U.K. market share rose to 6.7% in the 12 weeks ended Nov. 5 compared with 6.1% in the same period a year earlier, while Lidl increased its share to 5.1% from 4.6%, Kantar said. Kantar monitors the household grocery purchasing habits of 30,000 demographically representative households in the U.K.

Aldi's sales in the 12 weeks grew 13% to 1.75 billion pounds ($2.29 billion), while Lidl's sales rose 15% to GBP1.34 billion.

Tesco PLC (TSCO.LN) maintained its position as the leading grocer in the U.K., according to Kantar, despite a decline to 28% of the market versus 28.2% a year earlier. Tesco's sales in the 12 weeks totaled GBP7.29 billion, up 2.3%.

J Sainsbury PLC's (SBRY.LN) market share fell to 16.2% in the latest survey from 16.3%, with sales increasing 2.6% to GBP4.22 billion, Kantar reported.

Asda, a subsidiary of Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT), saw its market share fall to 15.3%, from 15.5%, with sales 1.5% higher at GBP4 billion. Wm. Morrison Supermarkets PLC's (MRW.LN) market share fell to 10.4%, from 10.5%, with sales increasing by 2.1% to GBP2.71 billion.

The market share of up-market retailer Waitrose, a division of John Lewis Partnership PLC, was unchanged at 5.3% in the 12 weeks to Nov. 5. Sales climbed 2.3% to GBP1.37 billion, Kantar said.

November 14, 2017 03:52 ET (08:52 GMT)