Wilmar Third Quarter Net Profit Down 5.7%

Wilmar International Ltd. (F34.SG) on Monday reported a 5.7% decline in its third-quarter net profit, weighed down by the company's vegetable-oils and sugar businesses.

Net profit for the July-September quarter was $370 million, down from $392.2 million in the same period last year, Wilmar said in a statement to the Singapore Exchange, where it is listed.

Revenue rose 0.4% to $11.13 billion, Wilmar said.

The company said it will continue to grow its oilseeds and grains businesses, including branded consumer products. Wilmar anticipates those segments to continue their strong performance, with crush margins and volumes expected to remain positive, according to the statement.

November 13, 2017 04:56 ET (09:56 GMT)