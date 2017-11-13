Rosneft Increased Hydrocarbon Production in 3Q

Rosneft Oil Co. (ROSN.MZ) on Monday said that hydrocarbon production increased 8.8% in the third quarter of the year.

The Russian oil-and-gas company produced 5.67 million barrels of oil-equivalent a day during the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 5.21 million barrels in the same period a year earlier.

For the first nine months of the year, hydrocarbon production comes to 5.72 million barrels of oil-equivalent a day compared with 5.21 million barrels in the 2016 period.

Rosneft said that it has started commercial development of two fields in the Tyamkinsky hub of the Uvat project in Russia. The development of the Suzun and Messoyakhaneftegaz projects, also in Russia, are progressing in line with its plans, the company added.

