Oil Edges Down on Rising U.S. Output

Oil futures edged down on Monday but hovered around multi-year highs despite investor concern over rising output from the U.S.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.22% to $63.37 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading down 0.05% at $56.72 a barrel.

A strengthening U.S. dollar may have also depressed oil prices. The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of other currencies, rose 0.20% to 87.76 on Monday.

As oil is priced in dollars, it becomes more expensive for holders of other currencies as the greenback appreciates.

"Oil prices are beginning the new week of trading slightly down," said Commerzbank analysts in a recent note. "U.S. shale oil companies appear to be stepping up drilling for oil again on the back of the significantly higher oil prices."

Oil prices reached two-year highs last week after Saudi Arabia detained hundreds of individuals in a corruption investigation and after rising tension between the kingdom and Iran.

Oil's good fortunes may have stimulated the U.S. shale machine, say analysts who are bracing for an American oil barrage.

Baker Hughes released numbers showing the U.S. oil rig count climbed by 9 to 738 last Friday, the largest gain since June, according to analysts, who are concerned that the trend will continue.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows American shale oil producers have stepped up their output despite the slowdown in drilling activity in recent months. The EIA projects U.S. production could reach "a record level of more than 6 million barrels a day in November," according to Commerzbank.

The IEA will release its Drilling Productivity Report later on Monday which has shown some downward revisions in drilling productivity since April. Some analysts are watching to see whether U.S. shale has hit a speed bump.

"It may be interesting to see whether that trend continues," said Emily Ashford, director of energy research at Standard Chartered. "That ties in with our concern about U.S. shale and when that output will peak."

Moreover investors may also be looking to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to do more to help balance the oil market said analysts.

The group is due to meet on Nov. 30 when members are expected to discuss a potential nine-month extension to cuts implemented from January to help drain the global glut of oil supply. The current deal is due to expire in March 2018.

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--rose 0.03% to $1.81 a gallon. ICE gasoil changed hands at $562.75 a metric ton, down $6.00 from the previous settlement.

