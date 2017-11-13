BOJ's Kuroda Says Easy-Money Policies to Persist to Ensure Higher Inflation

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Monday that the central bank will continue its monetary-easing efforts to ensure that it meets its 2% inflation target.

Dollar Improving Against Emerging-Market Currencies

The dollar edged higher Monday against a broad range of emerging market currencies, buoyed by a recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields

Number of Systemically Important Banks to Decline Under Senate Deal

Dozens of banks received the biggest signal yet that they may soon be freed from some of the most onerous rules put in place after the financial crisis, as lawmakers from both parties agreed to a plan that would enact sweeping changes to current law.

U.S. Ran $63 Billion Budget Deficit in October

The U.S. government ran a $63 billion budget deficit in October, as government spending outpaced revenue collection at the start of the fiscal year.

Republicans Work to Make Tax Bill Meet Senate Rules

Senate Finance Committee Republicans, gathering Monday to begin debate on a major tax overhaul, must make significant revisions to stay within rules preventing long-run budget deficits.

Tax Plans Tweak the American Dream

The Republican tax plans in Congress add a volatile new element to the swirling dynamics in the U.S. housing markets. The postcrisis pressure on homeownership levels and rental vacancies finally has subsided, a hopeful sign for the homebuilding and real estate industries.

Lebanon's Central Bank Tries to Reassure Jittery Markets

The head of Lebanon's central bank said Monday he believes the worst of the turbulence in financial markets that has accompanied the country's political crisis has passed.

Venezuelan Officials Offer Few Details During Debt Restructuring Talks

Venezuelan officials provided few details about how they would move forward with a planned debt restructuring during a brief meeting with bondholders at the presidential palace Monday afternoon.

U.S. Stocks Edge Up to Start the Week

U.S. stock indexes inched higher amid a flurry of corporate news. The Dow industrials and S&P 500 added 0.1%.

Oil Futures Mixed After OPEC Report

Oil futures were mixed Monday after major oil producers said their output fell last month.

