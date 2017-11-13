Europe Shares Creep Lower Ahead of Central Bank Speeches

European stocks started the week mostly down after closing in the red Friday as investors appeared to be increasingly concerned over the U.S. tax-overhaul plan.

Oil Fluctuates After OPEC Report

Oil futures fluctuated between small gains and losses on Monday after major oil producers said their output fell last month.

Bitcoin Plunges More Than 25% in Four Days

The booming bull market for bitcoin has hit another speed bump. Bitcoin slumped more than 25% in recent days, falling below $6,000 after touching a record high just shy of $7,900 last week.

Yield-Hungry Investors Follow Their Appetites to Egypt

Bond-fund managers and other investors have poured money into Egyptian government debt this year, following a sharp drop in the Egyptian pound that made the debt more attractive to foreign buyers.

Used-Car Prices Hold Up, Defying Expectations

Prices of used cars were expected to plummet in 2017 as millions of vehicle leases expired and people who bought following the financial crisis exchanged their old rides for new ones. But the predicted price collapse hasn't happened.

OPEC Oil Production Falls Ahead of Crucial Meeting

OPEC said crude oil production fell last month by 151,000 barrels a day, while the cartel again raised its oil demand growth forecasts for this year and 2018.

IPOs Roar Back World-Wide, With Asia Driving the Boom

A flood of Chinese companies is driving the biggest world-wide surge of initial public offerings in a decade, with two-thirds of this year's IPOs in the Asia-Pacific region.

Is the Emerging-Markets Party Over?

After pouring money into emerging-market stock and bond funds in the second and third quarters, investors seem to have turned off the spigots for now.

Pound Declines as U.K. Faces Tumult

The British pound dropped after weekend reports that several members of Parliament want Prime Minister Theresa May to resign, in the latest sign of turmoil in the British government.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)