Oil Edges Down on Rising U.S. Output

Oil futures edged down but hovered around multi-year highs despite investor concern over rising output from the U.S.

Brazil Faces Offshore Oil Dilemma

Brazil's federal government will soon start receiving crude oil from a huge offshore field known as Libra. But the government has no tanker ships to move the oil, no terminals to store it, and no refineries to process it.

A U.S. Natural-Gas Bonanza in China Isn't a Done Deal

Big deals signed Thursday in China under President Trump's watchful eye make large quantities of American gas in China more likely. Investors shouldn't underestimate the uncertainties in the Asian gas market, however.

GE's New Chief Sets Focus on Three Key Units

General Electric's new leader plans to unveil a road map for the conglomerate that will focus on three of its biggest business lines, but stops short of a breakup.

Saudi Prince Shakes Royal Family With Crackdown

In what amounts to a top-down revolution in the House of Saud, an aging king and his son are shattering the monarchy's long-held tradition of ruling by consensus and accelerating a crackdown on corruption that has caught up scores of royal rivals.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by Nine in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by nine this week to 738, Baker Hughes, a GE company, reported.

Judge Rules Bankruptcy Sale Cuts Off California 'Cap-and-Trade' Liability

A judge has ruled that the buyer of a natural gas-fired electricity generation plant located in Southern California is protected from assuming the plant's existing liability under the state's cap-and-trade program designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

EU Officials Boost Efforts to Meet Paris Climate-Change Commitments

European Union officials agreed to revise the bloc's cap-and-trade system, ramping up efforts to curb carbon-dioxide emissions as part of their push to meet Paris Agreement commitments to fight climate change.

U.S. Quandary: How Closely to Align With Saudis

The Trump administration is wrestling with how closely it should align its policies with longtime ally Saudi Arabia and how forcefully to confront their mutual foe Iran as tension between the two Middle East rivals rises sharply, according to current and former administration officials.

Saudi Authorities Freeze Former Crown Prince's Bank Accounts

The kingdom's former crown prince, Mohammed bin Nayef, has become the latest royal targeted in a corruption crackdown carried out by a Saudi leadership seeking to consolidate power.

