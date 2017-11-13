GE Cuts Dividend, Slashes Profit Goals Amid Restructuring

GE slashed its 2018 profit forecast and said it was cutting its dividend by half, as the 125-year-old industrial conglomerate seeks to preserve cash for a restructuring under new Chief Executive John Flannery that will focus on three core units.

Missouri Launches Probe Into Google's Business Practices

Missouri's attorney general has launched a broad investigation into whether Google is violating the state's consumer-protection and antitrust laws, a new front in the internet giant's regulatory battles.

AB InBev Switches U.S. Boss as It Struggles With Sales Slump

Anheuser-Busch InBev, unable to arrest a nearly two-decade decline in Budweiser sales, has picked company veteran Michel Doukeris as chief of the largest U.S. brewer.

Qualcomm Rejects Broadcom's Takeover Bid

Qualcomm said its board of directors has unanimously rejected a $105 billion takeover bid from Broadcom, saying it dramatically undervalues Qualcomm and comes with significant regulatory uncertainty.

Uber Board Settles Feud, Clearing Way for SoftBank Deal

The multibillion-dollar investment led by SoftBank Group took shape after Uber's former CEO Travis Kalanick and a major investor reached an agreement over control of board seats, according to people familiar with the matter.

Tyson Wants to Use Beef to Fatten Up Poultry Business

Strong domestic and foreign demand for beef drove revenue and profit growth at Tyson Foods.

Brookfield Property Confirms $14.8 Billion Offer To Buy Remainder of GGP

Brookfield Property Partners confirmed Monday it has made a $14.8 billion offer to buy the shares of mall owner GGP that it doesn't already own.

Apollo Global Management Names Co-Presidents

Apollo Global Management has promoted two executives to serve in the newly created role of co-president. Scott Kleinman and James Zelter will assume the roles effective Jan. 1,

Pfizer Sets Up Succession Plan With Creation of Operating Chief Role

Pfizer named executive Albert Bourla to a newly created position of chief operating officer, putting him first in line to succeed Chief Executive Ian Read.

Citigroup's Credit-Card Growth Plans Hit a Snag

One of the bright spots in Citigroup's turnaround strategy is starting to lose a little luster. Some cracks in its card business have emerged, just as CEO Michael Corbat has been shoring up the bank's other issues.

November 13, 2017 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)