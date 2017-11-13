China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, November 13 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 881,538 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Nov-17 11,605 11,795 11,565 11,705 11,755 -50 2,014 10,616
Jan-18 13,865 14,255 13,755 14,030 13,860 170 664,298 303,012
Mar-18 14,135 14,360 13,980 14,160 14,065 95 46 744
Apr-18 14,175 14,475 14,115 14,255 14,195 60 18 116
May-18 14,330 14,710 14,235 14,505 14,335 170 204,994 163,266
Jun-18 14,350 14,635 14,300 14,520 14,340 180 94 1,112
Jul-18 14,500 14,750 14,430 14,625 14,400 225 68 1,192
Aug-18 14,595 14,845 14,480 14,620 14,430 190 14 1,100
Sep-18 14,700 14,990 14,585 14,825 14,650 175 9,992 20,398
Oct-18 - - - 14,915 14,705 210 0 34
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 13, 2017 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)