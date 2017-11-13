Brazil's Petrobras Posts Profit

Brazilian state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, eked out a slim profit in the third quarter amid higher oil prices, though high interest expenses weighed on its bottom line.

Petrobras reported Monday a net profit of 266 million Brazilian reais ($81.1 million) in the July through September period, reversing a 16.46-billion-real loss a year earlier.

Sales revenue rose 2% to 71.82 billion reais, as Brent crude prices rose 11% in local-currency terms.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 14% to 19.22 billion reais.

