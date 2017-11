Alstom Signs EUR170 Million Train-Delivery Contract

Alstom SA (ALO.FR) said Monday that it had signed a contract worth 170 million euros ($198.3 million) to deliver 27 additional Coradia Meridian Jazz trains to Italy's state-owned rail company Trenitalia.

The deal will bring Trenitalia's fleet of Jazz trains to 118 units and is exercised as an option to a contract signed in 2012, Alstom said. Delivery will start from summer 2018.

