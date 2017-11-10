Utilities Stocks Down On Rate View - Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators fell as interest rates looked set to continue rising. Treasury rates rose Friday on fears that a tax-cut bill could get bogged down in Congress. A judge has ruled LNV Corp., the buyer of a natural-gas fired electricity-generation plant in southern California, is protected from assuming the plant's existing liability under the state's cap-and-trade program designed to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.
November 10, 2017 16:47 ET (21:47 GMT)