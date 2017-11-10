On Our Radar

Telecom Italia 3Q Net Profit Falls on Higher Expenses

By Marc Navarro Gonzalez and Pietro Lombardi Features Dow Jones Newswires

Telecom Italia SpA (TIT.MI) said Friday that its third-quarter net profit fell 8.4% from the year-earlier period, hit by higher operating expenses.

Italy's largest telecom operator net profit in the three months period ended Sept. 30 was 437 million euros ($507.7 million), compared with EUR477 million a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter stood at EUR4.91 billion, up from EUR4.84 billion.

The company said that earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization, or ebitda, declined 2.5% to EUR2.1 billion.

Telecom Italia confirmed, in organic terms, the guidance for the year.

November 10, 2017 04:33 ET (09:33 GMT)