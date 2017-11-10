E.ON Partners With Clever to Build Electric Car Charging Network

Germany's E.ON SE (EOAN.XE) and Danish company Clever plan to create a network of 180 charging stations for electric vehicles across seven countries from Norway to Italy, E.ON said Friday.

The electricity provider said the two companies plan to build the first 180 fast-charging stations over the next three years and have formed a strategic partnership with the goal of offering fast charging at more than 400 sites in Europe in the future.

E.ON and Danish e-mobility provider Clever have received the European Union's Flagship project status for their endeavor and will gain 10 million euros ($11.62 million) in funding from an infrastructure-investment program run by the European Commission, E.ON said.

The majority of stations will be built in Germany, followed by France, Norway, Sweden, the U.K., Italy and Denmark, with the first charging points already under construction in Germany and Denmark, E.ON added.

"Together with strong partners we are taking a joint step towards establishing a comprehensive ultra-fast charging infrastructure in Europe," Frank Meyer, head of innovation at E.ON, said.

