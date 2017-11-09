What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (November 9, 2017).

Republicans scrambled to prevent a potential Democratic wave in next year's midterm elections after a political shellacking Tuesday fueled by opposition to Trump.

Outcomes of some of Tuesday's votes heartened backers of gun curbs.

Xi welcomed Trump with a series of business deals, even as the U.S. president pressured China to curb financial ties with North Korea.

House lawmakers prepared changes to the GOP tax bill to fill a revenue hole of at least $74 billion.

Trump told Democratic senators that the Senate version of the tax bill will be more to their liking.

Israel, moving to counter Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah, is aligning policies with Saudi Arabia.

Video of the Texas church attack is said to show the gunman methodically executing his victims.

The U.S. administration tightened rules on travel to Cuba and financial transactions with the island.

A Mexican deportee who sued the Trump administration was arrested for illegally re-entering the U.S.

Researchers reported a big advance in gene therapy, creating new skin for a boy with a severe disorder.

China detained three UCLA basketball players for alleged shoplifting.

The EU proposed extending its natural-gas regulation to offshore pipelines.

