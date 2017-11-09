Shares Pause as Markets Watch for GOP Tax-Plan Progress

Continue Reading Below

Global stocks were subdued as the Republican tax-reform plan in the U.S. remained under scrutiny and investors awaited a flurry of corporate results.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose last week. Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs across the U.S., increased 10,0000 in the week ended Nov. 4.

In an Effort to Cut Costs, Some Banks Are Ditching the Fed

Bank of the Ozarks was regulated by the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., a state banking agency and others. When it wanted to cut costs, it ditched the Fed.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Eurozone Economy Seen Expanding at Fastest Pace in a Decade

The European Union said it is poised to beat 2017 economic growth expectations, with strong private consumption and the global recovery propelling eurozone growth at the fastest pace in a decade.

Coeure Says Eurozone Lacks Firepower for Another Crisis

Senior European Central Bank policy maker Benoît Coeuré said there are limits to quantitative easing in Europe and raised concerns about whether the central bank has the tools to deal with another crisis.

Oil Holds Near Two-Year Highs

Oil prices steadied near two-year highs, with investors eyeing geopolitical tensions in major oil producing countries which have sent prices soaring in recent weeks.

Catalan Crisis Courses Through Spain's Financial Plumbing

The political turmoil that upended Spanish markets last month triggered a scramble among banks to find new sources of funding, with volumes in European repo markets shooting up.

U.S. Pushes Stiffer Content Rules for Nafta Car Makers

American trade negotiators are taking aggressive measures to close what they describe as a Mexican "back door" through which steel and other auto-manufacturing components produced outside North America are sold tariff-free in the U.S.

Behind the Fall of a New York State Pension Fund Executive

Navnoor Kang, a former New York state pension fund executive accused of taking bribes from Wall Street salespeople, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)