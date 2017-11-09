Insurers See Jump in Sign-Ups for Affordable Care Act

Insurers said they were seeing significantly increased sign-ups compared with last year's open-enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act, but they cautioned it wasn't clear if the surge will be reflected in the final numbers.

Macy's and Kohl's Mixed Results Signal Competitive Holiday Season

Macy's and Kohl's reported mixed third-quarter results, underscoring the challenges department-store chains face as shoppers buy more online and setting the stage for a competitive holiday season.

Snap's Rise and Fall: How a Big, Splashy IPO Prompted the Doubters to Keep Mum

Bankers and investors had concerns about nonnegotiable conditions made by Snap ahead of its IPO, plus broader worries about the app-maker's growth prospects, but didn't want to risk losing a piece of the potentially blockbuster deal.

Amazon Puts Whole Foods, Rapid-Delivery Businesses Under Veteran Executive

Amazon.com has consolidated its physical-retail and fast-delivery operations under Steve Kessel, a veteran lieutenant of CEO Jeff Bezos, as it integrates its new Whole Foods Market unit with related businesses.

Former Pimco CEO Doug Hodge to Retire

Pacific Investment Management Co.'s Doug Hodge, the firm's former chief executive who took the reins in the wake of star investor Bill Gross's 2014 exit, said he would retire from the bond manager in December.

Burberry said it doesn't expect sales growth until fiscal 2021, sending shares tumbling and underscoring the scale of the turnaround its new chief executive must engineer.

Time Plays Catch-Up as Print Slowdown Dents Results

Time Inc.'s revenue slid 9% in its latest quarter as sales of print ads and magazine subscriptions continued to fall.

Peugeot Sets Sights on a Feat That Evaded Opel for Years: a Profit

The maker of Peugeot unveiled a sweeping restructuring plan for its Opel and Vauxhall units aimed at pushing into electric cars and finally turning a profit at the recently acquired brands within two years.

Nvidia Earnings: What to Watch

Nvidia Corp. is scheduled to announce third-quarter earnings after the market closes Thursday.

Commerzbank Swings to Profit

Germany's second-largest bank, Commerzbank swung to a profit in the third quarter and confirmed it expects to post a small profit for the full year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2017 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)