Industrials Down Amid Tax, Trade Nervousness - Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation fell amid nervousness about the prospects of tax cuts and global trade. Republican efforts to pass a $1.5 trillion tax cut entered a critical period Thursday, with the House and the Senate operating on parallel tracks to pass legislation that would later be reconciled. In a good sign for Pacific trade, President Donald Trump took a mostly conciliatory tone in his account of talks with Chinese premier Xi Jinping. Mr. Trump blamed past U.S. administrations rather than the Chinese for trade imbalances and appealed for rebalancing only in general terms. Shares of General Electric fell below the psychologically significant $20-a-share level.
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
November 09, 2017 16:22 ET (21:22 GMT)