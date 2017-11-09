Correction to Tencent Snapping Up Stakes in U.S. Startups Article

Tencent reported first-half revenue of $16 billion, up 57% from a year earlier, and analysts expect full-year revenue of $35 billion. "Tencent Continues to Snap Up Stakes in U.S. Startups," at 0029 GMT and the update at 0216 GMT, incorrectly stated Tencent's revenue as $122 billion and the analyst forecast as $274 billion, which are the figures in Hong Kong dollars, and that revenue growth exceeded 60% in the eighth paragraph. (Nov. 9)
Continue Reading Below
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 09, 2017 05:52 ET (10:52 GMT)