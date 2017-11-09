Bank of France Sees French Economy Growing 0.5% in 4Q

The French economy is expected to grow 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to a survey by the Bank of France, continuing a run of stronger growth for the eurozone's second-largest economy over the past year.

Sentiment in the French manufacturing and services sectors in October was at its highest level since 2011, according to the survey, released Thursday. Order books in the manufacturing sector were at their highest level since 2008 and sentiment in construction was flat compared with September, it showed.

November 09, 2017 02:51 ET (07:51 GMT)