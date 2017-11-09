Alstom and Linde Sign German Train Deal

Alstom SA (ALO.FR) and Linde AG (LINU.XE) said Thursday that they have signed a contract with Germany's LNVG, the local transport authority of Lower Saxony, for the delivery of 14 trains and their 30-year maintenance.

Alstom and Linde said the new Coradia iLint passenger trains are scheduled to enter service in December 2021. The companies added that the trains, which will be powered by hydrogen and run completely emission-free, will replace the diesel-fueled trains currently operating in the German northwestern region.

French rail manufacturer Alstom said it will build the 14 "fuel cell" trains at a site in the city of Salzgitter, while German industrial gases maker Linde said it will provide the hydrogen for the trains.

Following the agreement, Linde will also build and operate the first hydrogen filling station for trains in the world, which will be located in the town of Bremervoerde. Investment costs for the station are estimated around 10 million euros ($11.6 million), and it will be funded by the German Federal Government, a joint statement from Alstom, Linde and LNVG said.

The consortium didn't provide financial details of the contract.

