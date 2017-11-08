WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Nov 08

TRUMP'S CHINA TRIP BRINGS ADMONITIONS ALONG WITH DEALS

Xi Jinping welcomed Donald Trump to China with a series of business deals and a private tour of the Forbidden City, seeking to impress the U.S. president even as he stepped up pressure on Beijing to curb financial ties with North Korea.

ELEVEN NATIONS PURSUE TPP DEAL, MINUS U.S., AT PACIFIC RIM SUMMIT

Almost 10 months after President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of a sweeping Pacific trade pact, the 11 countries left behind are pushing forward for an agreement without Washington on the sidelines of the Pacific Rim's biggest annual economic summit.

U.K. MINISTER RESIGNS OVER UNAUTHORIZED ISRAEL MEETINGS

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, embroiled in another political crisis, sought to reassert authority over her cabinet, calling a minister back from overseas over her unauthorized meetings with Israeli officials.

SAUDI CRACKDOWN TARGETS UP TO $800 BILLION IN ASSETS

The Saudi government is aiming to confiscate cash and other assets worth as much as $800 billion in its broadening crackdown on alleged corruption among the kingdom's elite, according to people familiar with the matter.

POLITICAL UPHEAVAL TESTS LEBANON'S FINANCES

Investors worried about an escalating crisis between Riyadh and Beirut are selling Lebanese debt and equity, a flight of capital that threatens to upend the precarious finances of a country struggling with slow growth and high debt.

HOLDERS OF VENEZUELAN BOND DEFAULT INSURANCE ASK TO BE PAID

Holders of Venezuelan-bond default insurance are trying to collect, contending that the state-owned oil company failed to make a recent payment.

TRUMP RULES PARE BACK OBAMA'S CUBA OPENING

The Trump administration continued its bid to pare back former President Obama's campaign to normalize ties with Cuba, announcing new regulations tightening travel and financial transactions by Americans.

NEW SKIN FOR 7-YEAR-OLD BOY MARKS ADVANCE IN GENE THERAPY

In a significant advance in organ regeneration and gene therapy, researchers created a new, healthy skin that covers almost the entire body of a 7-year-old boy with a life-threatening genetic disorder associated with skin blistering.

