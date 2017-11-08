House Faces $74 Billion Revenue Gap in Tax Bill After Amendments

House lawmakers kicked off a third day of debate on the GOP tax bill, a task made more difficult by a growing revenue hole of at least $74 billion in the plan.

Stocks Tick Higher as Investors Weigh Earnings

U.S. stocks inched higher, as investors parsed the latest batch of corporate earnings

Mnuchin: Yellen Hasn't Decided Whether to Stay at Fed

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen hasn't decided whether to stay on the Fed board when her term as chairwoman ends next year, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Cost to Insure Against a Venezuelan Default Hits Record

The cost to insure against a debt default in Venezuela rose to an all-time high Wednesday, reflecting growing investor concern that the country isn't following through on a pledge to make a payment.

Trump's China Trip Brings Admonitions Along With Deals

Xi Jinping welcomed Donald Trump to China with a series of business deals and a private tour of the Forbidden City, seeking to impress the U.S. president even as he stepped up pressure on Beijing to curb financial ties with North Korea.

Oil Prices Slide After EIA Report Shows Rise in U.S. Supplies

Oil prices fell after government data showed that crude supplies in the U.S. unexpectedly grew last week, but overall petroleum stockpiles continued to decline.

Undercover Operative Resurfaces, With a New Alias

A private investigator reported to be working undercover on behalf of film mogul Harvey Weinstein was identified by two people as the same woman that The Wall Street Journal reported had used a different alias to wring information out of a critic of a large U.S. insurer.

SEC's Clayton Urges Review of Shareholder Voting

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton urged a review of how shareholders weigh in on public companies' executive pay proposals, board of director nominees and contentious issues raised by activist investors.

U.S. Regulator Signals Shift on Leveraged Lending Enforcement

A senior U.S. regulator criticized his predecessor's crackdown on big banks' lending to heavily indebted companies, a shift in tone after a yearslong battle over lending standards.

Markets Are Cooking Up Recipe for a Clash

Financial markets have spent a good deal of time fretting about the withdrawal of the extraordinary monetary policy measures taken by central banks. Yet as the Federal Reserve and the ECB have taken action, investors have hardly blinked.

November 08, 2017 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)