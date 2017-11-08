LVMH Moves Fendi Chief to Dior

Luxury conglomerate LVMH Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy announced a reshuffle of its executive team Wednesday, naming the head of Fendi as the new chief executive of Christian Dior.

Fendi's Pietro Beccari will replace Sidney Toledano, Dior's longtime chief executive, at the helm of the French fashion house, LVMH said. Mr. Toledano, who over 20 years pushed the Dior label into markets around the world, will take over LVMH's Fashion Group, which manages the Celine, Givenchy and Marc Jacobs fashion labels.

Pierre-Yves Roussel, head of the Fashion Group, will become a special adviser to Bernard Arnault, the French billionaire who is the chief executive and controlling shareholder of LVMH.

"The appointment of Pietro Beccari as head of Christian Dior Couture signals a new era," Mr. Arnault said.

