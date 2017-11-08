Hermes International 3Q Sales Rose on Growth in All Sectors

Hermes International SCA (RMS.FR) said Wednesday that its third-quarter sales rose, helped by growth in all of the company's sectors and geographical areas except Japan.

Total sales grew to 1.34 billion euros ($1.55 billion) in the quarter compared with EUR1.26 billion a year earlier.

Regional sales in both France and the rest of Europe recorded double-digit growth, the company said, while revenue rose 6.9% in the Asia-Pacific region.

All of the company's sectors grew during the period, Hermes said, noting in particular the performance of its ready-to-wear and fashion accessories segment, as well as double-digit growth in silk and textiles, and also in perfumes.

The French company confirmed its medium-term revenue growth guidance at constant exchange rates.

