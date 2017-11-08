Airbus Must Deliver Around 200 More Planes in 2017 to Meet Target

Airbus SE has to deliver about 200 more planes in the last two months of the year to meet 2017 targets after the European plane maker said Wednesday it had handed over 63 planes in October.

Airbus last month said it would meet a target of shipping more than 700 planes this year, even as it acknowledged it may not achieve the 720 hoped-for aircraft deliveries because of delays in receiving some engines. The Toulouse-based company said it had delivered 517 jetliners in the first ten months of the year.

Rival Boeing Co., the world's No. 1 plane maker by deliveries, had handed over 554 planes through September. The Chicago-based plane make is expected on Thursday to report deliveries through October.

In its monthly update on business activity, Airbus also said it had booked 24 new orders last month for A320 single-aisle planes. Net order bookings for the year through October reached 288 aircraft. Airbus had previously warned order intake this year would fall short of deliveries.

Boeing has secured 538 net plane orders this year through Oct. 24.

Write to Robert Wall at robert.wall@wsj.com

